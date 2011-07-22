To mark the new addition of superyacht Islander to the YPI Charter fleet, the YPI Charter team has negotiated a limited special offer for all new charter guests on Islander.

“Until the 20th of August we are offering 14 days for the price of 11, 10 days for the price of 8 and 7 days for the price of 6,” explains the yacht’s charter broker, Nicolas Benazeth. “It’s a great way to enjoy the yacht and the Adriatic at a great saving. Especially as there are no delivery charges either”

Built in 1991 by Australian YB and refitted in 2010, Islander is a superb charter yacht with a lot to offer potential guests. Her YPI Charter Manager, Jacqueline Leigh stated, “She is packed with guest-friendly extras, offers lots of leisure space, a large swimming pool and beautiful accommodation for up to 12 guests in five staterooms and a convertible study, all with ensuite bathrooms.”

“She is powered by water-jets”, adds Jacqui, “which makes her very quiet underway – and that’s a joy for many guests. The pool with Jacuzzi jets can be filled with either fresh or sea water and she is one of the few luxury charter yachts available today that can properly accommodate wheelchairs – she has through hull access on starboard together with an elevator that gives access to all levels including the sundeck.”

Superyacht Islander can accommodate up to 12 guests in four luxurious double cabins (plus a convertible) and one twin cabin.

Islander is available for both sale and charter through YPI.