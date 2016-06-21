Read online now
Sunny Memories: Oceanco's Latest Superyacht Concept

By Ben Roberts

A new 90 metre Oceanco concept has emerged from the Dennis Ingemansson design studio, named Sunny Memories.

Sunny Memories is based on a proven 90 metre platform, with steel hull and aluminium superstructure. This is a glamorous new addition to the Oceanco design profile, combining aerodynamic lines and flowing, elegant curves to create a profile which exudes speed and power.

The sweeping sophistication of the lines draw inspiration from the Belle Epoque period according to a statement from her designer Dennis Ingemansson, the founding period of Art Nouveau. The optimism and cultural innovation of that phase is encapsulated in the aptly named superyacht, which boasts a style unlike most yachts of her size.

Sunny Memories features spacious interiors thanks to a 15m beam and complete comfort at top speeds of 18-20 knots thanks to Oceanco and Azure naval architecture. She is also able to accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 luxurious cabins, with comprehensive Owner’s suite and private lobby, terraces and whirlpool, ensuite bathrooms and dressing rooms, a TV room and a bar.

The Owner’s deck itself is visually linked to the deck above - which hosts the owner’s office, gym and massage room - by a large window arch amidship. This not only adds an imposing graphic on the exterior, but reflects the space and light on board.

