These are the first 'spy shot' photos taken of Sunrays which is due to be delivered to her owner by Oceanco early this year. Notice that her name plates have been covered up to mask her identity.

Designed by the late Bjorn Johansson and interior design by Terence Disdale, Sunrays is the latest Y-series yacht from the world renowned Dutch builder , who is also responsible for other iconic yachts such as Alfa Nero and Anastasia .

With her striking teal-coloured steel hull, and sleek lines, Sunrays will surely be nominated for many superyacht design awards in the future.

Video of Sunrays yacht

We also have a stunning video of Sunrays (Y705) being towed down river by Nathan Alblas. Here you can see her incredible design in more detail.

> Sunrays Yacht Video

Photos: Fred Vloo