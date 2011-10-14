Known across the world as one of the leading custom-made luxury catamaran builders, Sunreef Yachts has expanded once again by speeding up the promotion process within the Americas.

The Poland-based shipyard has now established its first US office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the new centrally-located office on SE 17th Street, a short walk to the Pier 66 Marina.

The US office has been operating since 2009 as the American base for Sunreef Yacht Charter, and it is now expanding into Sales and Brokerage.

Sales operation will be led by Martha Lukasik, President of Sunreef Yacht Charter and recently named Sunreef Sales Director for the Americas. Martha has been with Sunreef Yachts for more than seven years and she has all the knowledge and contacts to reinforce the brand through a consistent brokerage network and direct client relations.