Sunreef Launch Luxury Catamaran Houbara

Set to premiere at the Cannes International Boat Show in September 2012, Houbara is the first composite superyacht from the Modern Double Deck line developed by the in-house Sunreef design team.

The third superyacht model designed and built on specification by Sunreef Yachts, Houbara features a timeless hull design which is the result of Sunreef’s advanced design technologies and ongoing research.

Able to accommodate seven guests in cabins arranged across two floors, Houbara is an alternative to traditional yachts; offering guests high comfort onboard, long range capabilities with low fuel consumption and a stylish customized finish.