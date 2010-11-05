The 40m Power Catamaran from Sunreef Yachts is a yacht designed for luxury and speed, powered by two diesel engines which can propel the base model to a top speed of 20 knots with a range of 2,600nm.

However faster models will also be available, one created to reach a top speed of 32 knots, alongside another model equipped with two diesel engines and two turbine engines to reach 41 knots.

The interior of this 40m mega-catamaran is divided into three decks, with the lower platform split into two half-shells. The main deck features two VIP cabins and a gym with a terrace opening to the side and a fully equipped kitchen. The living room occupies the main deck with the ability to accommodate up to 12 guests both inside and outside, a bar and a spacious lounge with sliding doors giving access to the rear terrace and the pool. The upper deck is devoted to the owner, featuring a large master cabin with stunning views across the stern.

The exterior layout of the yacht is designed with relaxation and the luxury cruise lifestyle in mind, offering ample sunbathing space with sofas. The 40m Mega-Catamaran also features a garage in the lower part for jet-skis and water sports equipment.

The development of the 40m Power Catamaran is a milestone for Sunreef, evolved from collaboration between BMT naval architecture and Unlimited Design alongside the catamaran building experience from the shipyard.