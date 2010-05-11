In June 2009, Sunreef Yachts Charter was proud to become a member of worldwide professional yachting organisation, MYBA.

Following the opening of their new office, Sunreef Yachts Charter will now be joining another prestigious charter organisation, FYBA (Florida Yacht Brokers Association, Inc).

As a member of FYBA, Sunreef Yachts Charter will spread its wings over the Americas and Caribbean with a growing fleet of luxury yachts available for charter.

The Sunreef Yachts Charter new office will also operate Yacht Management and Crew Placement Services.