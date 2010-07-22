After announcing the presence of their first superyacht, the Sunreef 102 at the Monaco Yacht Show, Sunreef Yachts have proudly launched the Sunreef 114. This private luxury yacht can comfortably accommodate 7 guests and 4-5 crew members in spacious and bright cabins.

Built with the ideals of sailing across the world, this highly-comfortable and well built 34.7m catamaran is a high performance superyacht. Capable of reaching 20 knots maximum speed thanks to its streamlined contours, thin and sleek hulls and aerodynamic, flat forms, which all together make the entire cruise smoother.

The yacht will now be finished in Sunreef docks and depart to the Caribbean for charters this winter.