The Sunreef 102 Double Deck Ipharra is the very first superyacht built by Sunreef Yachts, and the second largest sloop catamaran ever built. The striking 31.9m superyacht hit the water in Gdansk, Poland at 2pm today.



Within the next few weeks a mast and boom will be fitted to Ipharra's lightweight aluminium superstructure, aiding the completion of the super-catamaran from Sunreef as she undergoes outfitting.

Alongside having just launched their first superyacht, Sunreef are not stopping there; plans for their new high performance superyacht range are well under way.

The Sunreef Ultimate range is the next addition in the Polish yacht builder's portfolio, focusing on ultra-modern performance sailing catamarans with a “green” edge, ranging between 80 and 150 feet. The first Sunreef Ultimate yacht is a Sunreef 80 Ultimate. In-house naval architects and exterior stylists have developed the new Sunreef 80 Ultimate, evoking sport and adventure with sleek, powerful lines.

The Sunreef 80 Ultimate carbon yacht wields a thin and sleek hull with reversed bow and integrated stepped hull chins, which enhance the yacht's performance. Unlike a conventional leisure Catamaran, the superstructure has been designed to be shorter and more minimalist adding to the lightweight and streamlined look.

The superyachts are not just built for performance; the Sunreef Ultimate will feature many elements taken from clientele feedback. The Sunreef Ultimate range will offer view points that boast expansive measures of glass around the superstructure to enhance views, alongside optional solar panels and retractable wind generators.

The mast will be moved into the centre of the superyacht aiding the balance with a sail plan adequately calculated to reach around 20+ knots. Sunreef are also working on a hybrid propulsion system, therefore adding to the yacht's eco-friendly specifications which also include retractable wind generators.

The interior of the Sunreef Ultimate range will be dependant on the taste of the client according to Sunreef’s “custom finish philosophy”. The space will be open with options to either have the saloon as an open, undivided space or pair it with the galley, dining room and lounge. The owner's suite, located in the forward section, promises to provide enviable luxury with an unhindered view through a vast glass wall and access to the spa pool, bar and lounge.