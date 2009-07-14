Blue Reef is the result of a strategic partnership between Sunreef and French company CDR Yachting which will lend its proficiency to the sectors of design and sales. Sunreef will bring ten years of knowledge and experience to the building process.

The focus of the new venture is to produce crew-less yachts that have been expertly designed to be timeless, comfortable and easy to handle.

The new range of motor yachts will be aimed towards owners who wish to explore the Mediterranean docking at small, local marinas that simply cannot accommodate larger superyachts.

The two companies launched Blue Reef Yachts in response to an identified need for super yachts that are aesthetically elegant, technically reliable and comfortable but without the need for a large crew.

The first build from the range, currently in development with CDR, is the Blue Reef 85. The 25 metre marine hull is designed to be highly efficient at cruising speeds of 20 knots, boasting 20 to 30 per cent reduced fuel consumption in comparison with similar sized yachts.

Other features include on-deck space optimized for accommodating comfortable, ergonomic and luxury interiors. The first units are due to be launched in late 2010.

Sunreef Yachts has until now specialized in constructing custom-made luxury catamarans between 18 and 46 metres in length.