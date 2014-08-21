Sunreef Yachts Open Bahrain Office

After the 3 month presence of the 70 Sunreef Power DAMRAK II in the Middle East, the shipyard decided to open in 2013 the first office in Dubai which was the key step in spreading the brand and product awareness in this area. At the beginning of 2014 the company presented outstanding catamaran models such as the 90 Sunreef Power and Sunreef 165 ULTIMATE at the Kuwait Yacht Show and Dubai International Boat Show.

Furthermore in March 2014 Sunreef Yachts organized a series of exclusive events held in 4 locations in the Gulf region during which the futuristic trimaran concept 210 Power Trimaran was presented – with 64m in length and almost 1000m2 of living space that makes it the biggest vessel of this type on the market. The highlighted interest of the local customers was certainly a reason for the opening of the new local office in Bahrain.

Surrounded by the crystalline waters of the Persian Gulf, with a rich industry and relaxed cultural rules, “The Kingdom of Two Seas” is a fertile environment for the sale of Sunreef catamarans. At the same time, the Bahrain office will be a portal in which Sunreef Yachts will be able to showcase itself of the broad Middle East yachting market.

The company’s vision is to fulfil a gap in the GCC’s leisure market with truly unique luxury catamarans, offering a different experience than typical monohulls – ideal stability, exquisite custom luxury design, incredible space on board, speed, long range and low fuel consumption.