“Timeless yacht concepts last forever,” explains a report from the Sunrise Yachts yard. “Five years after delivering M/Y ‘Africa’, Sunrise Yachts confirms the launch of a sister ship this week in Antalya started as ‘Project Sunset - Hull 182’. The yacht's name will remain confidential until delivery next month to its North-American client.”

This 45 metre motor yacht is a three-deck, deep-sea, full displacement, transatlantic, steel hull and aluminium superstructure luxury motor yacht with a classic style with characteristic Sunrise profile.

Built to operate for private use or charter in all seas and oceans of the world, the yacht’s main characteristics include large volumes at 499 Gross Tons, excellent deck heights, great stability, comfort and seaworthiness, very low levels of sound and vibration, an affective layout, and extreme fuel efficiency.

A full-length technical tunnel running from the engine room to the bow-thruster compartment – an unprecedented feature on yachts in this category until the launch of the first vessel in the series, M/Y “Africa” – provides easy access to tanks and systems at bilge deck level.

The interior design is entrusted to the talent of Nantes-based Franck Darnet Design, who had previously designed the interior for M/Y “Africa”. In sharp contrast with the first Sunrise 45m’s dark tropical woods, "Hull 182”’s contemporary and elegant décor will feature light veneers and a bright colour scheme.

Guillaume Roché, the Sunrise Yachts CEO, stated: “Just like M/Y “Africa” was one of the “star” yachts when introduced at the Monaco Yacht Show, we are confident that the new 45m will be one of the most notable yachts delivered worldwide this year in its category. We believe that the yacht further demonstrates our commitment to excellence and to continually improving our standards while remaining a competitive alternative to quality European builders.”

"Project 182” will be showcased – by appointment only – at the Monaco Yacht Show, September 24-27, 2014 and at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 30-November 3rd, 2014.