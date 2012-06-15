The owner, advised by Fernando Nicholson, is a true lover of yachts as well as someone concerned with preserving the marine environment. The yacht, currently known as Project #561, allows her owner to cruise around the world with all the benefits associated with diesel electric technology.

With reduced sound and vibration, increased performance in terms of fuel-efficiency and manoeuvrability, the yacht will offer a level of comfort rarely seen in luxury yachts of this category alongside an impressive range capability.

While essentially a custom yacht with a fairly aggressive exterior styling, the project elaborates upon the design concept of the Sunrise 50m previously developed with Espen Øino and Franck Darnet. Featuring indoor/outdoor spaces on the main deck and bridge deck with an abundance of natural light, it will also include a full fourth deck with a panoramic master suite aft and a large observation lounge forward. A waterfall will cascade down from the bridge deck aft into a large swimming pool on the main deck.

The contemporary, elegant and casual interior is entrusted to the talent of Nantes-based Franck Darnet Design, who had previously designed two 45m yachts with the shipyard: M/Y Africa, delivered in 2009 and Project Sunset, with delivery scheduled in 2013. Project #561 will be delivered in 2015.