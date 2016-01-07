The Diamond Living Private Investment Fund has agreed to take a controlling interest in the Antalya-based company in order to contribute in its second phase of development.

"It is our view that Sunrise represents a good recognised brand and that the company can deliver high-quality yachts at an appealing price,” according to Diamond Living's Managing Director, Wes Medford. “We have discussed with Sunrise the opportunity for us to step in as a strategic investor with a goal to assist them in their growth ambitions as well as increase their sales spectrum due to our strong positioning on the Asian market.”

Founded in 2007, Sunrise Yachts grabbed attention last year with the launch of the 63-metre motoryacht Irimari. Recently nominated for a slew of awards. Irimari was one of the stars of last September’s Monaco Yacht Show, where it was presented to the public for the first time.

"In Diamond Living, we have found the ideal strategic partner that we have been seeking for quite a while,” says Guillaume Roché, Sunrise Yachts' co-founder and CEO. “It will provide a strong stable base for Sunrise and allow us to offer total security and comfort to our clients. Also this partnership will provide us with the ability to develop our own niche projects to speculate on the market.”

The Diamond-Sunrise deal, which was brokered by Even Keel Partners in London, is expected to be consummated by mid-January 2016, at which point further announcements about its long-term plans will be made.