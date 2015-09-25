“What sets her apart is the sense of space in the boat and the very big volumes,” explains Guillaume. “This is a boat where 300 people could quite easily get lost, with high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows.”

The deceptively sized Irimari holds an extreme sense of space thanks to a large beam and overall volume, giving those on board the feeling of being on board a much larger boat.

