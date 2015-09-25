Sunrise Yachts On The Space, Style & Statement Of Irimari
Sunrise Yachts launched the 63.15m superyacht Irimari earlier this year, and this week she is sitting amongst some of the world’s finest yachts in Port Hercules for the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show. We spoke to Guillaume Roche - CEO of Sunrise Yachts - to get a feel for the boat as well as the future of the Turkish yacht builder.
“What sets her apart is the sense of space in the boat and the very big volumes,” explains Guillaume. “This is a boat where 300 people could quite easily get lost, with high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows.”
The deceptively sized Irimari holds an extreme sense of space thanks to a large beam and overall volume, giving those on board the feeling of being on board a much larger boat.
To get a closer insight into the boat and the future projects of Sunrise Yachts, watch the above video in full.