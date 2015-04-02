The project is currently under construction, with the hull and superstructure close to assembly. The delivery date of this undoubtedly distinctive design is due for 2017; however this doesn’t stop her being unveiled to the world at the inaugural LYJAPCS next week.

The Sunrise 68m was designed by A. Vallicelli & Co. and has been touted by the company as the “the finest balance between elegance and strength, beauty and space.” The distinctive design is completed by unique features, such as the walk-around platforms around the transom of the yacht, connecting the full beam open garage, beach area, and fitness club.

In regards to performance, the yacht offers remarkable speed, based on a fast-displacement hull concept and on innovative technologies.

The Sunrise Yachts shipyard currently has five yachts under construction and is getting ready for the launch of its Sunrise 63m “Irimari”, designed by Espen Oeino and Focus Yacht Design, which is to be delivered Summer 2015.