The new order – Hull #632 – displays the primary concepts promoted by Sunrise Yachts: the association of world-class design, uncompromising engineering and construction standards and sensible pricing.

The new project, based on the same hull as the 63m currently under construction at the shipyard, will be one of the largest motor yachts ever built in Turkey at nearly 1,400 GRT. The design, arguably the largest in its length category, offers spectacular volumes while granting access to most marinas – a winning combination and a critical requirement for the owner.

The project further strengthens the collaboration of Sunrise Yachts with the leading megayacht designer Espen Øino, with whom the shipyard is developing several projects. The interior design is entrusted to the talent of Bremen-based Focus Yacht Design. The scheduled build-time for Project #632 is 28 months.