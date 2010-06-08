Sunrise Yachts are to build a 61m motor yacht to Bureau Veritas and MCA specifications, designed by celebrated superyacht designer Espen Oeino.

The exciting news of a new superyacht project from Sunrise Yachts comes after the build of their first superyacht, the 45m M/Y Africa. Motor yacht Africa launched in 2009 and features naval architecture by Paolo Scanu and interior design by Franck Darnet.



Sunrise Yachts later began their collaboration with Espen Oeino, with the development of the new Sunrise 47m design and subsequent larger designs, which are currently in development. Espen Oeino recently received recognition at the World Superyacht Awards 2010 for superyachts M/Y Northern Star, M/Y Candyscape II and M/Y Arkley.



Espen commented on his collaboration with Sunrise Yachts: “We are looking forward to working with Sunrise and their hugely experienced team on their new series of motor yachts in which we will endeavour to incorporate some very exciting features rarely seen on yachts of this size”.



Upon their initial collaboration in 2008, Sunrise stated: “At the time of the Monaco Yacht Show, Sunrise Yachts also confirmed an exciting collaboration agreement with Espen Oeino, the designer whose work, in recent years, has contributed to redefine yacht design with exceptional projects built at the world’s most prestigious shipyards. The association of his name to the Sunrise brand says a lot about the company’s ambition and commitment to excellence”.



The new 61m build project will accommodate 12 guests in six staterooms with further accommodation for a crew of sixteen. The superyacht's launch is due for the tail end of 2013 with an interior designer yet to be selected.