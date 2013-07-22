Designed by Studio Scanu, with an interior by Franck Darnet Design, Project Sunset will be delivered summer 2014.

Sunrise Yachts confirmed the completion of a sister ship for a new owner who approached the shipyard directly.

Project “Sunset” had been started by Sunrise Yachts up to the stage of interior outfitting – hence proposing a shorter delivery time while offering a customized interior to the client.

The Sunrise 45m is a three-deck, deep-sea, full displacement, long-range, steel hull and aluminium superstructure luxury motor yacht, built to operate for private use or charter in all seas and oceans of the world.

The yacht’s main characteristics include large volumes at 499 Gross Tons, excellent deck heights, great stability, comfort and seaworthiness, very low levels of sound and vibration, an affective layout, and extreme fuel efficiency.

A full-length technical tunnel running from the engine room to the bow-thruster compartment – an unprecedented feature on yachts in this category – provides easy access to tanks and systems at bilge deck level.

The interior design is entrusted to the talent of Nantes-based Franck Darnet Design, who had previously designed the interior for M/Y Africa.

In sharp contrast with the first Sunrise 45m’s dark tropical woods, Project Sunset’s contemporary and elegant décor will feature light veneers and a bright colour scheme.