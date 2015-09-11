West Nautical Group has over 20 years of experience in the luxury performance motor yacht sector. CEO Andrey Lomakin already has strong links with Sunseeker having previously worked with the brand in various territories over the past 10 years.

The new Sunseeker Moscow office is located in the city’s prestigious Royal Yacht Club, providing all the infrastructure and security required to ensure the highest levels of service and convenience for its clients. Its bespoke dock, known as the “show-pier”, enables a wide range of yachts to be displayed for sale in a high quality marina setting.

West Nautical Group CEO Andrey Lomakin comments: “I’m delighted at the opportunity to become part of the Sunseeker network and play a key role in extending the brand’s presence in our territory. Our team has a strong ethos towards providing a fuss-free, top quality service and exceeding our customers’ expectations, and I’m looking forward to sharing the unrivalled excellence and sea-going heritage of this exceptional British brand.”

Sunseeker’s Sales Director Sean Robertson adds: “We are very pleased to welcome West Nautical Group as our new dealer for Russia and CIS, bringing to bear its strong presence and first class reputation in the region. Andrey and his team have vast experience and understanding of this market, and will be the perfect partner to help deliver the world-class service our Russian customers expect. Sunseeker will continue to build on this new partnership by further expanding and strengthening our global dealer network.”