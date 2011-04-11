With the yacht currently undergoing final touch ups at the Sunseeker yard in preparation for the world renowned event, Sunseeker Charters has informed us that this is a yacht which is not to be underestimated.

“She is such a special boat; the owner’s wife has a real eye for design and has created a walnut gloss interior throughout and furnished it with soft accents using many luxurious textures,” explains Jenny Llewellyn. “There are iPad controls in each cabin, which control audio and visual, and in each cabin’s ensuite the water from the taps is illuminated in different colours dependant upon the temperature – the attention to detail is amazing.”

M/Y Tuppence will provide capacious accommodation throughout her interior and exterior. The flybridge is equipped with a large wet-bar, BBQ grill, 40” flat screen TV, misting system, seating area and free standing sun-loungers, all with the added advantage of being covered by the optional sun-shade within the hard-top roof.

This brand-new vessel provides space for 40 guests on board while static and can comfortably sleep ten guests in five luxuriously designed cabins.

Sunseeker Charters have announced, “This is the perfect venue from which to enjoy the glamour and adrenalin of the highlight of the international social and sporting calendar.”

The charter rate for Tuppence for the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix starts at €98,500 – including berth fee.

Availabilities for charter yachts attending the Monaco Grand Prix are getting smaller and smaller as May draws closer and people gear up for the world’s premier racing event.

