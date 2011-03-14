Based in Southampton, UK, High Energy is a 26.88m motor yacht which has sustained a very successful charter career, all whilst staying meticulously maintained and luxuriously equipped.

High Energy is not only the most popular, but the largest and by far the most prestigious vessel of its kind available for charter in the South Coast of England, Channel Islands and Northern France.

Motor yacht High Energy provides two spacious decks, ideal for entertaining or relaxing. The saloon deck provides a large open plan dining and seating area, which opens into a sizeable aft cockpit which can be used for al fresco dining.

The large flybridge provides guests with an extra section in which to entertain, featuring a hard top roof, to cover the main body and sides of the flybridge. The combination of these two areas provide the perfect chance to host corporate events or relax with family or friends, making superyacht High Energy one of the sought after charter yachts in the UK.

High Energy can comfortably accommodate eight guests in four cabins, including one master stateroom, one forward VIP stateroom, and two twin/double cabins with space for four crew below.

The new website will provide potential charter clients with all the information necessary to make a well-informed enquiry; view her every detail in the specification section, choose from corporate or private charter, get to know the crew or just catch up on the news directly from the yacht.

For a closer look at the newly launched website for superyacht High Energy – click here.