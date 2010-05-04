The festival takes place between the 26th and 28th August 2010, located against the quaint backdrop of Dorset’s Jurassic Coast and offering 'traditional', 'hotel' and 'boutique' camping. The acts to feature and the festival range from Katherine Jenkins, Russell Watson, Blake, Faryl Smith and Geoff Sewell among other acts to add a touch of musical talent to a luxury cruise experience.

UK Flagship M/Y High Energy will be attending with Sunseeker Charters. The £4.5 million 27.4m Sunseeker will be offering festival goers a method of transport to and from the event, which takes place in the small, coastal village of Kimmeridge.



During the event, guests will be able to enjoy day cruises along the Jurassic Coast, anchoring in an attractive bay for a hearty buffet lunch on board before returning to Serenata Festival in time for the evening performances. For those wishing for a luxury alternative to the camping facilities on the festival site, M/Y High Energy’s four luxurious en suite cabins provide opulent accommodation for up to eight guests.

Sunseeker Charters is delighted to be involved with Serenata,” said David Ward, Director of Sunseeker Charters. “The partnership is a natural match, combining both brands’ prestige and Dorset heritage, as well as revelling in a celebration of occasion and elegance. For visitors to the festival, it would be a shame not to experience the fabulous views of the world-renowned Jurassic coastline from the vantage point of the sea. ‘High Energy’ provides this in inimitable style."

The Serenata Festival is the first of its kind, presenting a weekend festival in the true sense of the word. Meticulously organised, the festival will hold attractive elements for all visitors such as a daily ‘High Tea’ event which adds a beautiful string quartet to 4pm tea. The event also hosts the Bedouin lounge, bar and restaurant incorporated into the third stage alongside a dedicated kids' club and ‘boutique babysitters’.

For those who wish to attend the festival by yacht the festival organisers are able to meet you after docking and escort you to the festival via land rover.