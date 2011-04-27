The 26.88m motor yacht High Energy has had an extremely successful charter career since her launch in 2010, quickly becoming the most sought after yacht in the UK. In order to continue that success, High Energy has now welcomed a brand new crew of five first class professionals for the 2011 season.

Peter Knight - Captain

Peter has held the position of Captain since the launch of High Energy in 2010. His experience afloat spans back to the age of 6 when he first started sailing optimists in his home town of Lymington. He has continuously worked within the marine industry undertaking roles in the UK and Mediterranean, his first role as captain was aboard a 60ft motor yacht at the age of 18. Working as an event manager for a UK charter company recently, Peter is extremely knowledgeable about event planning and co-ordination. Combining these excellent management skills with exacting standards and enthusiasm, Peter continues to run ‘High Energy’ to the prestigious level that is expected.

Christopher Hill - Deckhand

Chris holds an infallible wealth of maritime experience and will bring a level of understanding and passion to the role of Deck Hand seldom found elsewhere. His life long passion for sailing began with family holidays on Lake Windermere and progressed to crewing yacht deliveries across four continents. After obtaining RYA Yachtmaster certification in 2009 he crewed aboard a Med-based superyacht delivering consistently high levels of customer service to a very discerning clientele.

A previous career in event management has instilled a calm and collected approach to problem solving with a positive can-do attitude. With his ready smile and approachable manner Chris will ensure all guests are warmly welcomed aboard High Energy.

Dominique Caudwell - Stewardess

From a young age Dominique has enjoyed being afloat and grew up around boats on the Hamble River where she currently lives. She joins ‘High Energy’ in the spring of 2011 for the season as our resident stewardess. Her previous work in the hospitality industry and aboard a 90m motor yacht will help to provide the benchmark for the standards received aboard. Not just limited to the interior she also holds her MCA Yachtmaster which she gained in 2006 which help to benefit the safe running when at sea. Her enthusiasm for perfection and attention to detail will ensure that all guests aboard ‘High Energy’ received exceptional levels of comfort and service.

Rosie Danby - Chef

Working onboard ‘High Energy’ combines two of Rosie’s passions in life, that of being on the water and fine cuisine. With many years spent cooking onboard luxury superyachts and a wealth of experience of fine dining restaurants, she has travelled extensively throughout the world, discovering the flavours and spices of a variety of regions and enjoys creating exciting and delicious culinary tastes to suit guests’ desires. Growing up in Southampton, the home of UK sailing, Rosie has enjoyed over 25 years of sailing and water-based activities. Her love of sailing started in her early years on the family yacht and has evolved to become an integral part of her life working onboard luxury yachts.

Jenny Llewellyn - Charter Consultant

The role of a charter consultant is an important one as it requires in-depth knowledge of the locations, vessel requirements and needs of the guests. Trying to juggle these can be a headache for most! Jenny’s previous experience proves invaluable as she has exceptional knowledge of High Energy’s cruising area having worked aboard the previous Manhattan 60 High Energy as a stewardess. She has all the necessary knowledge to tailor a charter to the specific needs of the guest and the contacts within the English Channel to deliver a service that few could rival.

For any enquiries into chartering superyacht High Energy, please contact her dedicated charter consultant Jenny Llewellyn.