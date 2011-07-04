Taking place from the 30th of June to the 3rd of July, the Goodwood Festival of Speed welcomes legions of dedicated luxury car enthusiasts, high-net-worth-individuals and celebrities every year to a showcase of truly astounding cars in the most idyllic English countryside around.

Hundreds of the biggest brands in the automotive industry, such as Rolls Royce, Bentley, Jaguar, BMW, Mini, Aston Martin and Porsche, flock to the South of England every year to showcase the fastest cars, elaborate stands and jaw-dropping race displays; however, it was Sunseeker that introduced something different this year.

Displaying the 48’ Portofino model, which is the largest yacht they could get to the festival by road; Sunseeker not only had a luxurious and eye-catching stand, but a giant queue of guests waiting to view the boat.

Albeit the superyacht side of the market wasn’t directly represented in steel form, both Sunseeker Charters and Sunseeker International introduced a host of potential clients to their entire range of yachts and services.

Speaking to the combination of Sunseeker Charter and Sunseeker International representatives at the festival, I was informed that the response to the marine attraction had been well and truly positive, keeping the Sunseeker team on their feet for a predominant percentage of the festival and generating some enquiries.