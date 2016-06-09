Stretching over three decks, the space on board is open, light and able to comfortably accommodate up to ten people. Her ingenious layout, which includes a full-beam owner’s suite with private balcony, is made up of two double guest cabins on the main deck and two convertible twins below.

Her innovative ice blue and white colour scheme, design and layout, impressive audio visual entertainment system, array of water toys, and first class captain and crew have made her one of the most successful Mediterranean charter yachts for extended family cruising.

Often seen in Monaco, Blush is the flagship yacht of the Sunseeker fleet and offers a remarkable interior to match the cutting-edge style. Evoking a contemporary Scandinavian feel, mixed with Californian style, the on board spaces across Blush are trendy, comfortable and refreshing, symbolising a new age of luxury.

With speeds of up to 20 knots and stabilizers for maximum onboard comfort at anchor and underway, Blush offers the perfect combination of performance, comfort and luxury, offering a host of features not seen before in a vessel of her size.

Large exterior spaces offer the entertainment edge to her calm interiors, which provide space for Jacuzzis, bar, sunbathing platforms and al fresco dining areas. Quite simply, Blush is a remarkable achievement for Sunseeker and an outstanding entrant to the global brokerage market.