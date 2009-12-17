Sunseeker launch Zeus Superyachts

This expansion is a direct response to a growing market for larger and more individual yacht designs, as Managing Director Robert Braithwaite confirms: “What is reassuring is that our clients are asking us to make this move”.

He continued by saying that so far, response from the industry has been good: “the comments received on our initial designs have been extremely encouraging. This is a very exciting time for the company.”

The new Zeus range has been backed by major investment in new construction techniques, which includes a new displacement hull designed to reduce fuel costs and deliver an optimised top-end performance of 28 knots.

Each yacht in the Zeus range will be highly personalised as the specification is largely at the owner’s discretion, from the number of decks to cabin configurations to the selection of interiors.

The first 46 metre model, Zeus 150 is due to launch in 2011 and will be followed by further models including the 50 metre Zeus 164, due to launch in 2012.