The 34m Predator 115 is a sleek and powerful yacht, which is due to be completed at the Sunseeker shipyard in Poole.



The superyacht sports a striking two and a half deck design, and can be specified with winged balconies from the main saloon aft.



The Predator 115 also has the option for a 5.5 metre tender in the stern garage. Toys and tender can be launched from the garage via the yacht's submersible bathing platform.



With a beam of 7.39m and a draft of 2.48m, built to a RINA classification, the spacious Predator 115 will accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins. The superyacht will also have space for five crew.

The Predator 115 will hold powerful performance capabilities with a possible speed of up to 30 knots and a range of 1250 nm.



Sunseeker are looking forward to releasing the Predator 115 in time for the London Boat Show 2011.

