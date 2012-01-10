Featuring all of the classic design elements usually found in the larger range of Sunseeker yachts, this elegant 30m motor yacht was refitted in 2011 and repainted Flag Blue to stand as one of the finest motor yachts on the market.

The Sunseeker Predator holds three luxurious cabins on her lower deck for six guests, consisting of an owner suite with a walk in wardrobe and separate bathroom, a VIP suite and Guest bedroom with separate bathrooms; all divided by a central lounge.

Available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship, Sunseeker Predator 100 is now listed at an asking price of $3,199,000 after undergoing a price reduction of $300,000.