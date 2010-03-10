The Sunseeker Predator 130 superyacht was purchased by a buyer from the GCC on Tuesday morning for AED 72 million.

“The sale of this beautiful superyacht is a great example of how confidence is returning to the leisure marine market, especially here in Dubai,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, CEO, Dubai World Trade Centre. “We experienced a great number of serious buyers during the first day of the show and we are confident that we will see further good news stories from the Dubai International Boat Show throughout the week.”

With eight boats on display, Sunseeker have started on a high note and have been stated to be one of the leading companies at the show, the Sunseeker 82 Yacht, Manhattan70, 60 and 52, Predator 62, Portofino 47 and the Superhawk 43 are all in attendance at the influential show.

“This is the best possible start to this year’s Dubai International Boat Show,” said Francesco Pitea, General Manager, Sunseeker Middle East. “We have always maintained that the leisure marine industry in the Middle East will remain buoyant, especially for the strongest brands which people have come to trust. The Dubai International Boat Show provides us access to some of the top buyers in the region and we are hopeful of doing more business in the coming days.”

After the industry hit a slump in the recession, things are evidently beginning to once again pick up momentum with new and exciting markets emerging across the globe, and the UAE is leading the way.

The Show runs until 13 March 2010 at the Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi.

View Predator 130 Video & Photos >>