This well designed addition to Sunseeker’s Predator range follows in the success of her award winning sister ship, the Predator 130. Although smaller in length, at 35m, the Predator 115 retains many of the trademark Sunseeker characteristics which made the 130 so popular.

The 115 superyacht features ample exterior deck space whilst maintaining the distinctive look of a Predator - combining exterior style with exceptional onboard luxury.

Onboard space has been designed to offer plenty of room to entertain guests whilst her accommodation areas are built to sleep 10 guests in 5 well appointed cabins. Her more relaxing features include a spa tub, a large wet bar with stools as well as the perfect al fresco dining experience with a generously sized dining area.

Her full beam master stateroom has been coined as an exception feature by Sunseeker, more often seen on yachts much larger in size. Thanks to its considered layout, the owner can enjoy maximum space privacy.

Robert Braithwaite, founder of Sunseeker commented, “We have achieved so much with this magnificent craft and once again we have pushed the boundaries of innovation. The new Predator 115 provides performance, space and the aggressive lines and sharp long bow which are synonymous with the Predator range, yet offers something genuinely new and exciting to further extend the range.”

He continues, “It is a vessel that offers exceptional performance as well as the trademark attenuation and smooth riding for which Sunseeker is renowned.”

Sunseeker also has a number of Predator 115 superyachts in production and orders confirmed well into 2012. The renowned British yacht manufacturer also unveiled the Manhattan 73 at the London Boat Show which will be running from the 7-16 January.