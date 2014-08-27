The 168 Sport Yacht announcement follows the hugely successful launch of the 155 Yacht earlier this year, which has been met with critical acclaim from around the world.

The new Sport Yacht will boast the interior volume of a tri-deck yacht, coupled with aggressive exterior styling of a Sport Yacht – bringing together an exciting combination of performance, looks and space. Engine options will provide economical displacement cruising of more than 4,000 miles together with the option of hitting 25 knots when the mood takes you.

Sean Robertson, Sales Director at Sunseeker International commented, “Words cannot capture how excited we all are to be building such an awe-inspiring Sport Yacht so quickly after the launch of our majestic 155 Yacht. The new custom 168 Sport Yacht will be a true flagship for the Sunseeker range and is sure to capture the hearts of yacht lovers across the globe.”