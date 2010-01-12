As you can see from the model, the Owner's Suite will be situated on the main deck. It will be a full-beam suite and feature panoramic views of the sea with owner balconies or "platforms" on either side.

Also included is a rotating transom door designed to produce a 'beach Club' area when fully opened. This area is accessed down the transom steps from the main deck.

A transverse tender garage will allow tenders to be launched and recovered using the overhead crane on the port side of the yacht.

Owners of the Zeus 150 will reportedly be able choose between two models of the 2x MTU Marine V12 400 engine: the 1,307 hp/rpm or the more powerful 1,341 hp/rpm version.

We understand that the complete details and specifications will be released in the near future.