This catamaran has just rolled out of the company’s Hobsonville factory, giving a first glimpse of the vessels true size and volume.

The Southern Spars carbon fibre mast has now been fitted and tuned, sails have been made by Doyle NZ and will be fitted this week, if the conditions permit such a delicate operation.

Measuring 30.48m (100ft) in length and a staggering 14.63m (48ft) in beam, Q5 has been built by Yachting Developments using high strength weight saving composite materials to meet and exceed stringent GL class survey requirements.

Once launched, Q5 will be commissioned and sea trialed on Auckland’s Harbour and Hauraki Gulf before embarking on her maiden voyage across the Pacific.