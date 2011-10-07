Measuring 56m, this beautiful ketch sailing yacht was built by the world renowned Perini Navi shipyard in 2010 and still stands as one of the most popular yachts in the charter market. Designed by Ron Holland, Panthalassa was constructed from aluminium as part of the semi-custom Perini 56m series; joining her sisterships Rosehearty, Selene, Riela and Burrasca.

Her impressive interior was styled by Norman Foster & Partners fills the yacht with an expert balance of light, structure and comfort whilst comfortably accommodating up to 12 guests in six suites; consisting of four double cabins and two convertible cabins.

Panthalassa is fully equipped with an impressive collection of toys and other accessories, including water trampolines and a Bedouin tent on foredeck which creates an idyllic lounge area for relaxing in the day or night.

However, even though this stunning yacht has everything the modern charter guest could ever want, the key to a successful charter career is the crew. Panthalassa’s crew is a strong team and have worked together for two seasons, offering a tight-knit and incredibly slick service to make your every want a reality.