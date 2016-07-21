Launched in 2015, this luxury yacht is a modern reflection of Benetti’s longstanding expertise and evolving heritage.

The innovative design and Italian craftsmanship on board are wrapped in a distinctive exterior style characterised by elegant lines and a unique axe bow that ends in a vertical blade; adding function to form.

Charter guests can find themselves surrounded by custom Art Deco-inspired interiors, designed by the Owner’s personal team to feature bold artworks, stainless steel finishes, bespoke chandeliers and flawless Italian marble, offering the ultimate in luxurious on-the-water living.

A notable design element that will undoubtedly keep the schedule full is the vast master suite, featuring a walk-in dressing room and expansive 180-degree views overlooking an entirely private sundeck with large jet pool and sunbathing space.

Further accommodation includes a full-beam main deck VIP suite with six full-height portrait windows, plus four additional ensuite guest cabins on the lower deck including two convertible twins. Spacious .11.11. can accommodate up to 12 guests and 16 crew across all four decks.

The main sundeck features a jet pool decorated with pearlescent mosaic tiles, Italian stone bar, indoor/outdoor terrace and a dedicated spa area with massage room and steam room.

The skylounge on the upper deck has a custom cocktail bar and opens out onto an exceptional entertaining space featuring a backlit onyx 14-seat dining table and an outdoor bar crafted from natural Italian stone.

An excellent selection of tenders and toys including a custom 8m Benetti limo tender, Seadoos, Seabobs, kayaks, towables and inflatables are also available onboard.