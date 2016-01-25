Measuring 63 metres, this motor yacht is characterised by her elegant lines and distinctive vertical axe bow, the second ever plumb-bow yacht designed by Benetti’s naval architects.

The high calibre design in question is also enhanced by the distinct shape and width of her hull, which presents the advantage of increased living and storage space aboard. 11.11 was significantly redeveloped from her original concept in just 10 months, this full displacement superyacht has four decks contained in her steel hull and aluminium superstructure and can accommodate up to 12 guests and 16 crew.



The external aspect of this substantial vessel is elegant and streamlined, yet muscular at the same time. In addition to the axe bow, Benetti has created further elements that would ensure an environment linked as closely as possible to the sea.



11∙11 is a reflection of modern luxury superyacht design and this is particularly evident in the superior quality and high specification of her interiors, which provide all the comfort, functionality and innovation of the most luxurious residential home.



From the principal living and entertaining spaces, to the spacious crew quarters and superbly-appointed galley, fine craftsmanship, exquisite finishes, and intricate attention to detail are at the heart of the interior and all furniture, joinery and soft furnishings are bespoke.



The generous and spacious living spaces both inside and out offer softness, comfort and functionality. The Main Salon is an impressive entertaining space with its custom-made U-shape sofa, 12-seater formal dining table and calming grey colour palette, while the Sky Lounge on the Upper Deck offers a more informal lounge environment complete with bespoke cocktail bar and generous seating.



There are numerous opportunities for dining across the main and upper decks, but perhaps the most distinguished can be found on the upper deck aft where 14 guests can be accommodated on a bespoke backlit quartzite dining table. An outside bar crafted from over a tonne of natural Italian fluted stone and two symmetrical seating areas with custom-fitted sofas complete this exceptional entertainment space.



The most indulgent spot on the yacht comes in the form of a dedicated Spa area. The Steam Room is made entirely from pearlescent mosaic tiles with smoky quartz stones and soothing chroma therapy. The white marble Treatment Room features an adjustable massage bed and heated towel cabinet.



On the lower deck, four spacious guest suites comprise two double cabins and two twin cabins. All suites benefit from a beautifully designed en-suite bathroom with Italian marble hand-selected from the quarry and bespoke Lalique crystal taps to complement the generous basin areas. There are also powder rooms on every deck.

As the yacht is designed for the owner’s family, child safety features highly in her design including rounded edges and fabric-wrapped walls and furniture, while a child’s cabin is adjacent to the Master Suite.