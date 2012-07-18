Built with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, 2 Ladies is a displacement superyacht powered by twin Caterpillar C32 ACERT engines with 1,300hp, enabling a top speed of 15.5 knots and a comfortable cruising speed of 14.5 knots.

This contemporary superyacht can house up to twelve guests in ten spacious cabins with an arsenal of luxuries at their finger tips. Features include two Owners’ cabins, a state-of-the-art ‘Technogym’, sauna and a Jacuzzi area located on the fly bridge.

Having now completed her sea trials, Rossi Navi and Mulder Design will undoubtedly be introducing a distinctive superyacht to the global fleet upon her delivery.