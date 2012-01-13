Superyacht Ace Launched by Lurssen Yachts: The First Top 100 Entry of 2012
Lürssen Yachts has introduced the first new launch of 2012 after the 87m superyacht Ace hit the water at the leading shipyard’s facilities in Rendsburg yesterday.
Formerly dubbed Project Rocky, this outstanding 87m superyacht was drawn by leading UK designer Andrew Winch to a distinctive cutting-edge style which will undoubtedly be turning heads across the world.
Not only is this formidably sized superyacht the first launch of 2012, but the first new entrant of this year’s Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World listing at number 48.
Superyachts.com will be releasing more information on superyacht Ace as it emerges.