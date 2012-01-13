Formerly dubbed Project Rocky, this outstanding 87m superyacht was drawn by leading UK designer Andrew Winch to a distinctive cutting-edge style which will undoubtedly be turning heads across the world.

Not only is this formidably sized superyacht the first launch of 2012, but the first new entrant of this year’s Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World listing at number 48.

