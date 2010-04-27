Photographed during her acceptance trials on the North Sea,

‘Addiction’ is the latest yacht to be ordered by a repeat client of Dutch superyacht builder Amels.

Motor yacht Addiction has been completed in good time for the European yachting season. She passed her acceptance trials with flying colours, earning sign-off from the owner’s representative and Lloyds Register in a single day. “This is a very good start to the launch of our Amels 177 range,” commented managing director of Amels, Rob Luijendijk.”

The Amels 177 is an evolution of the successful Amels 171, which now has six superyachts in the range. Lady Nag Nag, Were Dreams, Unity and the newest Amels 171: Bel Abri. British designer Tim Heywood drew the lines of both the Amels 171 and 177.



“The additional 2 metres of the AMELS 177 serve both an aesthetic and functional purpose,” said Tim Heywood. “The longer hull makes it possible to create an even more elegant, sleeker profile, while also creating the space for a very generous 30sqm Beach Club at the stern, a luxury area close to the water for the owner and his guests to enjoy.”

A very large transom door and integrated hydraulic crane make it possible to handle toys and tender with ease. There is even the option of a touch-and- go helipad.

The sleek and feminine lines of the Amels 177 have been further enhanced by the sophisticated tones of her distinctive Moondust-coloured hull, which contrasts her Oyster White superstructure and charcoal-grey accents.

The interior design of Addiction has been created by Nuvolari Lenard of Italy and Axel Vervoordt of Belgium.

Sir Ian Collett of yacht consultancy Ward & McKenzie, who acted as project managers and the owner’s representative, commented: “Our team was impressed by the level of organisation and professionalism of the Amels team.”