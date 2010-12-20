The B105 sailing yacht, now named Akalam, is a beautiful 32m Barracuda Yacht Design Sloop which created a spectacular sight against the cliffs and castles of Pendennis and St Mawes. During her trials she achieved 14 knots under power and over 11 knots sailing, aided by a wind of 20-25 knots in the Bay.

Akalam is a technically advanced yacht, designed and built to the highest standards with uncompromising attention to detail at every stage of her development. The elevated pilot house with a large glass area provides the aluminium yacht with her unique profile. Most impressive is the amount of glass along her sides as the huge windows form an almost unbroken vista from the interior of the vessel, flooding the yacht with natural light.

Inigo Toledo of Barracuda Yacht Design explained the difficulties the design process presented, “bearing in mind the larger than normal window area in the hull sides, Barracuda has successfully alleviated any potential concerns about the integrity of the rig by ensuring rig tension is focussed on the double-bottom rigid structure, thereby diverting most of the stress away from the hull.”

According to Pendennis, Akalam has been designed for sheer ease of handling and will carry a self-tacking jib and no running backstays. A retractable dagger board also increases her draught from 3.6m to 5.5m allowing a wide range of cruising and anchoring opportunities.

The living areas and master cabin both offer an impressive amount of space in comparison to yachts of larger sizes, as well as featuring a 60 metre squared covered aft deck space. The interior by Javier Munoz features a contemporary styling with neutral cream leather and upholstery balanced by hand crafted features in a mixture of sycamore, grey tinted zebrano with further accents of olive and panga woods.

After successfully completing her two-day sea trials, Akalam is now undergoing her finishing touches at the Pendennis shipyard before being handed over to the owner.