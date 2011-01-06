Superyacht Alfa Nero Exclusively for Sale with Moran
Moran Yacht & Ship has recently announced the exclusive worldwide signing of Alfa Nero, one of the largest and most impressive superyachts on the water.
Measuring 82m, Alfa Nero is an example of Oceanco’s distinction and expertise in large yacht construction. Alfa Nero was custom built in 2007 and designed by Nuvolari & Lenard - presenting the world with an unconventional yet contemporary design for a yacht of her stature.
Alfa Nero was designed and constructed to create a vessel which offered the ultimate cruising experience for her owners, offering distinctive features such as a beach club located on her long, low stern with an infinity pool and a generous amount of exterior leisure space for relaxing or entertaining.
Her Alberto Pinto interior design matches her impressive exterior areas, offering generous interior space through a 14.20m beam and ample room to accommodate 12 guests in 6 luxurious cabins.
Listed at number 53 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts list, Alfa Nero is a groundbreaking example of artisan luxury yacht construction and quite possibly one of the most amazing yachts on the market.
Moran Yacht & Ship have now become the sole, worldwide, central agent for this outstanding vessel and have introduced a brand new €4,000,000 price reduction - bringing her new asking price down to €115,000,000.