Measuring 82m, Alfa Nero is an example of Oceanco’s distinction and expertise in large yacht construction. Alfa Nero was custom built in 2007 and designed by Nuvolari & Lenard - presenting the world with an unconventional yet contemporary design for a yacht of her stature.

Alfa Nero was designed and constructed to create a vessel which offered the ultimate cruising experience for her owners, offering distinctive features such as a beach club located on her long, low stern with an infinity pool and a generous amount of exterior leisure space for relaxing or entertaining.

Her Alberto Pinto interior design matches her impressive exterior areas, offering generous interior space through a 14.20m beam and ample room to accommodate 12 guests in 6 luxurious cabins.

Listed at number 53 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts list, Alfa Nero is a groundbreaking example of artisan luxury yacht construction and quite possibly one of the most amazing yachts on the market.

Moran Yacht & Ship have now become the sole, worldwide, central agent for this outstanding vessel and have introduced a brand new €4,000,000 price reduction - bringing her new asking price down to €115,000,000.