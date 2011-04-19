Superyacht Alfa Nero Heads to Istanbul with Moran
Moran Yacht & Ship has announced that the world renowned 82m Oceanco superyacht, Alfa Nero, is currently in Istanbul, Turkey where she is offering viewings.
Launched by Oceanco in 2007, Alfa Nero is a custom-built superyacht with original style and formidable stature.
Having recently journeyed to the beautiful ports of Istanbul, this stunning superyacht is available for to view before purchase.
One of the most iconic superyachts on the water, Alfa Nero stands for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship for an asking price of €115,000,000.
