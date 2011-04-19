Launched by Oceanco in 2007, Alfa Nero is a custom-built superyacht with original style and formidable stature.

Having recently journeyed to the beautiful ports of Istanbul, this stunning superyacht is available for to view before purchase.

One of the most iconic superyachts on the water, Alfa Nero stands for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship for an asking price of €115,000,000.

For more information on Alfa Nero, click here.