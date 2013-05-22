Launched in 2005, the sophisticated Luca Dini and Paolo Scanu-designed Alibi is a beautifully styled motor yacht which can accommodate up to 12 guests in complete luxury.

Her warm and comfortable interiors, designed by Luca Dini and Giorgio Raice, consist of a full beam master cabin, four double staterooms and a twin stateroom. She also accommodates for a further twelve crew in a separate crew quarters housing her proven charter-friendly team under Captain David Farmery.

Alibi has a vast sun deck which has been entirely refurbished with new furniture ready for Summer 2013. She now boasts Paola Lenti sofas and chairs from the Cove collection and two Dedon Orbit shell chairs, for ultimate relaxation. To top this off, all existing exterior furniture has been decked out with brand new Sunbrella towelling covers in shades of dark and pale blue.

She offers a large array of water toys and wave runners including an extremely popular 11m Scarab chase boat to add another exciting dimension to a perfect charter yacht for the Mediterranean.