Built in 2005 by CBI Navi, this beautiful motor yacht features a full beam master cabin, warm and comfortable interior and a relaxed atmosphere throughout thanks to the Luca Dini and Paolo Scanu interior design collaboration.

Abili also features an exterior bathing area forward of the wheelhouse, with a circular sofa with table and large sunbathing cushions alongside a wide array of immediately usable water toys and wave runners, including an extremely popular 11m Scarab chase boat.

Capable of accommodating up to twelve guests in six cabins, Alibi is an outstanding new addition to the Y.CO fleet and will undoubtedly attract a lot of attention on both the brokerage and charter market.