The 85.30m Alysia - one of the largest charter yachts on the water - is a luxurious and sophisticated superyacht with a glittering charter history. M/Y Alysia now has a new owner and is reported to hold a new name, Moonlight II. The superyacht will remain on the charter market, offering an exceptional charter holiday for up to 36 guests.

Superyacht Moonlight II was constructed by Greek shipyard Neorion Shipyards Syros in 2005 with her unique and contemporary naval architecture, exterior styling and interior design completed by Alpha Marine and Lally Poulias.



Offering the ultimate in relaxation and indulgence, superyacht Moonlight II boasts five impressive decks, which house palatial accommodation alongside a health and beauty centre complete with gym; salon for facial and body treatments; massage room; steam rooms, saunas and Jacuzzi plunge pools.



The sundeck is 21 metres about sea level and offers spectacular views in complete privacy. At one end of the deck, a helipad can be converted into a circular sunbathing terrace, whilst a Jacuzzi surrounded by sunbeds is situated at the other end.

Motor yacht Moonlight II is capable of achieving 17 knots at top speed with an incredible 7,000 nm range at cruising speed.



Superyacht Moonlight II, which held an asking price of €85,000,000, is one of several large superyacht sales to take place recently; the 61m superyacht Phoenix; the 75m sailing yacht Phocea and the 66m Ona have all been sold in recent weeks.