Built by Baglietto in 2009, Ancora was designed by Francesco Paszkowski to be a sleek and sophisticated superyacht with a steel and aluminium construction and an interior styling by the Dutch studio Art Line.

Her art deco style was reinterpreted by the studio to include a modern edge across a spacious layout which can accommodate her guests in complete comfort on the water.

Listed for sale at an original asking price of €12.900,000, Ancora has now been successfully sold through Moran Yacht & Ship and Sea Alliance.