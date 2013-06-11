Read online now
Superyacht Ancora Sold by Moran Yacht & Ship

By Ben Roberts

Working in conjunction with Sea Alliance Group, Moran Yacht & Ship has successfully sold the 43m superyacht Ancora.

Built by Baglietto in 2009, Ancora was designed by Francesco Paszkowski to be a sleek and sophisticated superyacht with a steel and aluminium construction and an interior styling by the Dutch studio Art Line.

Her art deco style was reinterpreted by the studio to include a modern edge across a spacious layout which can accommodate her guests in complete comfort on the water.

Listed for sale at an original asking price of €12.900,000, Ancora has now been successfully sold through Moran Yacht & Ship and Sea Alliance.

