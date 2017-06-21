Undeniably Italian in style with flawless engineering, the latest 48-metre superyacht Andiamo has now returned home to the yard following extensive tests on the water. Following in the footsteps of Unicorn and Lucky Me, the high-grade engineering of Andiamo provides an unbelievably comfortable on-board experience matched with exemplary style.

With elegant, clean and contemporary lines, Andiamo is a vision of contemporary Italian creativity, designed by Francesco Paszkowski; hinting at the stunning Paszkowski and Casprini interior within. Described as a ‘captivating’ living space, this sleek and stylish superyacht offers everything from cutting-edge living features to delicately implemented onyx and ebony detailing.

Now preparing for the final phases of her time at the yard, Andiamo will be gracing the Mediterranean this summer with a view of debuting to the industry, and owners, at the Cannes and Monaco Yacht Show. Watch the video of her launch here, or view her in closer detail here.