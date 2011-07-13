Dion Liveras and the Liveras Yachts team have made an extensive effort to thank all the charter brokers and agents who recommended Andreas L to clients after the superyacht successfully provided a fully booked charter period of 13 and a half weeks.

Now, Liveras Yachts has announced a new period of availability on board the stunning superyacht over September. Superyachts.com were lucky enough to be invited on board the 60m Benetti-built superyacht during the 2011 Monaco Grand Prix and can easily see why a yacht as stunning as this has been in such high demand.

Andreas L has been highly acclaimed by brokers, journalists and yachting enthusiasts since her launch in 2008 at the Benetti facilities in Italy. Built as the third in a line of four Amnesia line superyachts, Andreas L flaunts and enviable amount of amenities and luxuries to turn any charter trip into the world’s most idyllic cruise.

Andreas L is an extremely spacious yacht, both inside and out, and features a luxurious interior design from Redman Whiteley Dixon, comfortably catering for charter clients of all tastes and origins in effortless style and sophistication.

Capable of accommodating 12 guests in six elegant staterooms, Andreas L offers guests state-of-the-art audio-visual entertainment systems, a massage room, hair salon - with full-time masseuse/therapist/stylist – a well-equipped gym and Jacuzzi on the sundeck and an exciting arsenal of superyacht toys and tenders.

Andreas L will be available for charter on the Cote d’Azur, or cruising off the islands of Greece, this September. For more general information on superyacht Andreas L, click here.