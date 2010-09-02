This stunning 60m Benetti was named in memory of Andreas Liveras, the founder of Liveras Yachts. Offering the same high-quality Benetti construction and engineering quality but with a luxurious Redman Whitley Dixon designed interior.

Able to accommodate for 12 and featuring top of the line entertainment and communication systems, guests onboard Andreas L (ex Amnesia) can benefit from a massage room, a fully equipped gym and Jacuzzi on the sun deck alongside a range of exciting toys and tenders.

Powered by two Caterpillar 3512B DITA 1600hp engines, Andreas L can reach cruising speeds of 16 knots and is built to Lloyds Register and MCA specifications.

Liveras Yachts are offering Andreas L for charter with immediate effect, replacing Lauren L as their new flagship after the sale of the 90m superyacht in July.

Liveras Yachts have expressed their hope that the spirit and joie de vivre of their founder Andreas Liveras – a bold pioneer in the superyacht industry – will live on through Andreas L.