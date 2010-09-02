Superyacht Andreas L Signed for Charter with Liveras Yachts
Liveras Yachts has announced the acquisition of another superyacht and have signed the 60m Benetti for charter.
This stunning 60m Benetti was named in memory of Andreas Liveras, the founder of Liveras Yachts. Offering the same high-quality Benetti construction and engineering quality but with a luxurious Redman Whitley Dixon designed interior.
Able to accommodate for 12 and featuring top of the line entertainment and communication systems, guests onboard Andreas L (ex Amnesia) can benefit from a massage room, a fully equipped gym and Jacuzzi on the sun deck alongside a range of exciting toys and tenders.
Powered by two Caterpillar 3512B DITA 1600hp engines, Andreas L can reach cruising speeds of 16 knots and is built to Lloyds Register and MCA specifications.
Liveras Yachts are offering Andreas L for charter with immediate effect, replacing Lauren L as their new flagship after the sale of the 90m superyacht in July.
Liveras Yachts have expressed their hope that the spirit and joie de vivre of their founder Andreas Liveras – a bold pioneer in the superyacht industry – will live on through Andreas L.